Cranium AI Governance Platform is a commercial mlsecops tool by Cranium. Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) is a commercial mlsecops tool by Daxa.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building AI systems at scale need Cranium AI Governance Platform because it's the only tool that combines shadow AI discovery with automated red teaming against your own agents in a single workflow. The platform covers NIST AI RMF and EU AI Act compliance scoring out of the box, and its agent-based Arena testing means you're not waiting on manual penetration testers to validate AI safety before production. Skip this if your organization has fewer than five active AI deployments or lacks the security ops maturity to act on continuous compliance findings; Cranium assumes you're already running AI in production and need systematic visibility, not a starting point for AI strategy.
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer)
Security teams deploying AI agents across engineering and operations need Pebblo's Safe Agent/Safe Infer to block prompt injection and data exfiltration before they happen, not after; the inline inspection model catches sensitive content in real time rather than logging violations in retrospect. The platform's MCP Gateway sandboxing and centralized policy enforcement across user, document, and application context directly address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS, the two identity and data controls most teams botch in agent deployments. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of internal chatbots with minimal tool integration; Pebblo's complexity justifies itself only when you have heterogeneous agent workloads, third-party MCP servers, and compliance obligations that demand audit trails.
AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems.
AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access.
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Common questions about comparing Cranium AI Governance Platform vs Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) for your mlsecops needs.
Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer): AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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