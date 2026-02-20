Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..

Crash Override: AI tool discovery, adoption tracking, and security visibility platform. built by Crash Override. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI tool discovery and visibility, AI-generated code deployment tracking, Team AI adoption monitoring..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.