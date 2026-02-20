Cranium AI Card: Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring. built by Cranium. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM) for component inventory, Vulnerability assessment for AI systems, Compliance framework alignment (EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO)..

Zendata AI Governance & Data Privacy: AI risk signal platform for data privacy and governance across apps and pipelines. built by Zendata. Core capabilities include AI risk signal generation across application, data, and model surfaces, Pre-production AI data exposure analysis via code and pipeline scanning, Sensitive data classification and AI eligibility determination..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.