Cranium AI Card is a commercial mlsecops tool by Cranium. Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) is a commercial mlsecops tool by Daxa.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping AI models into production need Cranium AI Card to stop treating AI systems as black boxes in compliance audits. It generates an actual AI Bill of Materials with vulnerability assessment and maps to EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO frameworks simultaneously, giving you a portable compliance record that regulators and vendors actually accept. Skip this if your org hasn't shipped a gen-AI application yet or if you're still debating whether AI governance is your problem; the tool assumes you already know the answer.
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer)
Security teams deploying AI agents across engineering and operations need Pebblo's Safe Agent/Safe Infer to block prompt injection and data exfiltration before they happen, not after; the inline inspection model catches sensitive content in real time rather than logging violations in retrospect. The platform's MCP Gateway sandboxing and centralized policy enforcement across user, document, and application context directly address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS, the two identity and data controls most teams botch in agent deployments. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of internal chatbots with minimal tool integration; Pebblo's complexity justifies itself only when you have heterogeneous agent workloads, third-party MCP servers, and compliance obligations that demand audit trails.
Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring.
AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Cranium AI Card vs Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer) for your mlsecops needs.
Cranium AI Card: Generates portable AI system compliance & security records w/ BOM & scoring. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM) for component inventory, Vulnerability assessment for AI systems, Compliance framework alignment (EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO)..
Pebblo (Safe Agent/Safe Infer): AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Safe Infer: inline inspection of IDE-to-model traffic, blocking and redacting sensitive content in prompts and completions, Safe MCP: MCP Gateway with vetting, sandboxing, runtime permissions, and supply-chain containment for MCP servers, Prompt and command injection detection and stripping before reaching agents or tools..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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