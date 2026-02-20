Crash Override

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Crash Override to map what developers are actually building with LLMs before it hits production. The tool closes the visibility gap that traditional SIEM and code scanning miss: AI-generated code flowing through your environment without ownership or risk context, which Crash Override tracks through its code-to-cloud integration and deployment monitoring. Skip this if your developers aren't yet using AI tools at scale or if you're primarily concerned with detecting AI-powered attacks rather than controlling your own AI surface area.