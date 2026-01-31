Corsha Automated Machine Trust: Zero trust API security platform with automated MFA for machine identities. built by Corsha. Core capabilities include Dynamic machine identity creation for API traffic, Automated humanless MFA with one-time credentials, Centralized visibility and control console..

Forum Systems Forum Sentry: FIPS 140-2 compliant API gateway and Axway API Gateway replacement. built by Forum Systems. Core capabilities include Full Axway API Gateway feature parity, FIPS 140-2 compliant API security gateway, NDPP compliant security..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.