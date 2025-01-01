Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer: Hardware appliance for SSL/TLS inspection scaling via security service load balancing. built by Corsa Security. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include L2 transparent inline traffic classification and redirection, Horizontal scaling of SSL/TLS visibility via load-balanced service chains, User-defined programmable filtering rules applied per packet in real-time..

Defensia: Open-source Linux security agent with real-time dashboard: SSH, WAF, and CVE scanning. built by Defensia. Core capabilities include Compliance Reports, Security Score, IP Reputation..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.