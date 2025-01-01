AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP): 5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection. built by AccuKnox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor..

Defensia: Open-source Linux security agent with real-time dashboard: SSH, WAF, and CVE scanning. built by Defensia. Core capabilities include Compliance Reports, Security Score, IP Reputation..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.