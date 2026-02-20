Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by Core Security. Inceptor is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling
Mid-market and enterprise red teams will find Outflank Security Tooling essential for testing EDR bypass at scale; its steganography-based payload concealment and unpublished EDR evasion techniques let operators validate detection gaps that commodity toolkits can't expose. The continuous operator documentation and Cobalt Strike integration mean your team stays current as vendors patch, and on-premises deployment keeps artifacts off shared infrastructure. Skip this if your mandate is offensive security without a specific EDR validation requirement; Outflank assumes you're already comfortable with advanced post-exploitation and are hunting for the gaps most red teams never find.
Red teams and security engineers who need to validate EDR evasion gaps without building detection payloads from scratch will get immediate value from Inceptor's template-driven approach; you're essentially getting a structured framework for testing what your detection stack actually misses rather than guessing. The 1,785 GitHub stars and free model mean you can run controlled evasion tests across your environment without procurement friction. Skip this if your organization wants a turnkey red team platform with full command and control infrastructure; Inceptor is deliberately focused on the narrow problem of technique generation and detection validation, not end-to-end adversary simulation.
Red team toolkit for EDR evasion, initial access, and post-exploitation.
A template-driven framework for creating custom evasion techniques to test Anti-Virus and EDR detection capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Core Security Outflank Security Tooling vs Inceptor for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling: Red team toolkit for EDR evasion, initial access, and post-exploitation. built by Core Security. Core capabilities include Advanced payload generation with AV/EDR evasion and anti-forensic capabilities, Office Intrusion Pack for phishing via malicious MS Office macros, Steganography-based payload concealment within image files..
Inceptor: A template-driven framework for creating custom evasion techniques to test Anti-Virus and EDR detection capabilities..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling is developed by Core Security. Inceptor is open-source with 1,785 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling and Inceptor serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team, Evasion. Key differences: Core Security Outflank Security Tooling is Commercial while Inceptor is Free, Inceptor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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