Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Core Security Outflank Security Tooling is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by Core Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework
Red team operators and penetration testers who need to test defenses against custom C2 channels will use ExternalC2 to bypass network detection by routing Cobalt Strike traffic through external redirectors and custom protocols. The framework is free and lets you replace Cobalt Strike's default HTTP/HTTPS beaconing entirely, which means your C2 can blend into legitimate traffic patterns your client's sensors won't flag. Skip this if your team runs assessments using only default Cobalt Strike profiles or lacks the network infrastructure to host and manage external redirectors; the setup friction and operational complexity only pay off when you're specifically validating detection gaps around custom C2 communications.
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling
Mid-market and enterprise red teams will find Outflank Security Tooling essential for testing EDR bypass at scale; its steganography-based payload concealment and unpublished EDR evasion techniques let operators validate detection gaps that commodity toolkits can't expose. The continuous operator documentation and Cobalt Strike integration mean your team stays current as vendors patch, and on-premises deployment keeps artifacts off shared infrastructure. Skip this if your mandate is offensive security without a specific EDR validation requirement; Outflank assumes you're already comfortable with advanced post-exploitation and are hunting for the gaps most red teams never find.
A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike
Red team toolkit for EDR evasion, initial access, and post-exploitation.
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Common questions about comparing Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework vs Core Security Outflank Security Tooling for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework: A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike..
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling: Red team toolkit for EDR evasion, initial access, and post-exploitation. built by Core Security. Core capabilities include Advanced payload generation with AV/EDR evasion and anti-forensic capabilities, Office Intrusion Pack for phishing via malicious MS Office macros, Steganography-based payload concealment within image files..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework and Core Security Outflank Security Tooling serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover C2. Key differences: Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework is Free while Core Security Outflank Security Tooling is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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