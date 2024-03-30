Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework

Red team operators and penetration testers who need to test defenses against custom C2 channels will use ExternalC2 to bypass network detection by routing Cobalt Strike traffic through external redirectors and custom protocols. The framework is free and lets you replace Cobalt Strike's default HTTP/HTTPS beaconing entirely, which means your C2 can blend into legitimate traffic patterns your client's sensors won't flag. Skip this if your team runs assessments using only default Cobalt Strike profiles or lacks the network infrastructure to host and manage external redirectors; the setup friction and operational complexity only pay off when you're specifically validating detection gaps around custom C2 communications.