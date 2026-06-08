Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
A Security is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by A Security. Core Security Outflank Security Tooling is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by Core Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best red-team & adversary emulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling
Mid-market and enterprise red teams will find Outflank Security Tooling essential for testing EDR bypass at scale; its steganography-based payload concealment and unpublished EDR evasion techniques let operators validate detection gaps that commodity toolkits can't expose. The continuous operator documentation and Cobalt Strike integration mean your team stays current as vendors patch, and on-premises deployment keeps artifacts off shared infrastructure. Skip this if your mandate is offensive security without a specific EDR validation requirement; Outflank assumes you're already comfortable with advanced post-exploitation and are hunting for the gaps most red teams never find.
Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths.
Red team toolkit for EDR evasion, initial access, and post-exploitation.
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Common questions about comparing A Security vs Core Security Outflank Security Tooling for your red-team & adversary emulation needs.
A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..
Core Security Outflank Security Tooling: Red team toolkit for EDR evasion, initial access, and post-exploitation. built by Core Security. Core capabilities include Advanced payload generation with AV/EDR evasion and anti-forensic capabilities, Office Intrusion Pack for phishing via malicious MS Office macros, Steganography-based payload concealment within image files..
Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
A Security differentiates with Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains. Core Security Outflank Security Tooling differentiates with Advanced payload generation with AV/EDR evasion and anti-forensic capabilities, Office Intrusion Pack for phishing via malicious MS Office macros, Steganography-based payload concealment within image files.
A Security is developed by A Security. Core Security Outflank Security Tooling is developed by Core Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
A Security integrates with ITSM. Core Security Outflank Security Tooling integrates with Cobalt Strike, Core Impact, Mythic, Covenant. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
A Security and Core Security Outflank Security Tooling serve similar Red-Team & Adversary Emulation use cases: both are Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools, both cover Red Team, Lateral Movement. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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