A Security: Autonomous offensive security platform that finds, validates, and remediates attack paths. built by A Security. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 automated attack campaigns, Attack path discovery and prioritization, Exploit chaining into validated kill-chains..

Core Security Outflank Security Tooling: Red team toolkit for EDR evasion, initial access, and post-exploitation. built by Core Security. Core capabilities include Advanced payload generation with AV/EDR evasion and anti-forensic capabilities, Office Intrusion Pack for phishing via malicious MS Office macros, Steganography-based payload concealment within image files..

Both serve the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.