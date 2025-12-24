Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Conviso AppScan is a commercial application security posture management tool by Conviso. Strobes Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Strobes Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling scanner portfolios across SAST, DAST, and SCA tools should pick Conviso AppScan to stop drowning in duplicate findings and actually prioritize what matters. Its risk-based deduplication engine and automated CI/CD gates cut noise by correlating results across multiple scanners, and native SBOM generation with CVE tracking maps your supply chain exposure directly to remediation work. Skip this if you're a single-tool shop or need deep forensics on detected incidents; Conviso excels at assessment and prioritization, not incident response orchestration.
Strobes Application Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling application portfolios will get real value from Strobes Application Security Posture Management because it actually prioritizes business context over alert volume, letting you fix what matters instead of drowning in CVSS noise. The platform covers the full NIST supply chain risk function (GV.SC) with SBOM automation and dependency analysis, plus tight CI/CD integration that catches issues before they ship. Skip this if you're a startup looking for a lightweight scanner or an organization that needs runtime application security alongside static analysis; Strobes is built for teams with the headcount to operationalize posture management at scale.
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Conviso AppScan vs Strobes Application Security Posture Management for your application security posture management needs.
Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..
Strobes Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Code scanning and static analysis, Open-source dependency analysis, Automated SBOM generation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Conviso AppScan differentiates with Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates. Strobes Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Code scanning and static analysis, Open-source dependency analysis, Automated SBOM generation.
Conviso AppScan is developed by Conviso. Strobes Application Security Posture Management is developed by Strobes Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Conviso AppScan and Strobes Application Security Posture Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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