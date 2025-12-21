Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in third-party libraries, Build-time static code scanning for 30+ languages, Open-source license compliance tracking..

Meterian Project Scanner: SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.