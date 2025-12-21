Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Contrast Security. Meterian Project Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Teams managing sprawling third-party dependencies across 30+ languages will appreciate Contrast SCA's runtime vulnerability detection; it catches exploitable paths that static scanners ignore by correlating build-time findings with actual code execution. The tool covers both NIST ID.IM (improvement processes across security operations) and PR.PS (platform security), meaning it surfaces what's actually dangerous rather than generating noise. Skip this if your organization needs license compliance as a primary driver or lacks the CI/CD maturity to act on remediation recommendations quickly.
Teams shipping web applications who need to know what's actually in their dependencies before it becomes a liability should evaluate Meterian Project Scanner. It combines local scanning with CI/CD integration and generates actionable upgrade paths for vulnerable components, covering both NIST risk assessment and platform security controls. Skip this if you're looking for runtime application security or need deep container image scanning; Meterian is dependency-focused, not workload-focused.
SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build
SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components.
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Common questions about comparing Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) vs Meterian Project Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in third-party libraries, Build-time static code scanning for 30+ languages, Open-source license compliance tracking..
Meterian Project Scanner: SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Runtime vulnerability detection in third-party libraries, Build-time static code scanning for 30+ languages, Open-source license compliance tracking. Meterian Project Scanner differentiates with Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats.
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by Contrast Security. Meterian Project Scanner is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Meterian Project Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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