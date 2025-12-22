Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in third-party libraries, Build-time static code scanning for 30+ languages, Open-source license compliance tracking..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.