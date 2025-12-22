Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Teams managing sprawling third-party dependencies across 30+ languages will appreciate Contrast SCA's runtime vulnerability detection; it catches exploitable paths that static scanners ignore by correlating build-time findings with actual code execution. The tool covers both NIST ID.IM (improvement processes across security operations) and PR.PS (platform security), meaning it surfaces what's actually dangerous rather than generating noise. Skip this if your organization needs license compliance as a primary driver or lacks the CI/CD maturity to act on remediation recommendations quickly.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in third-party libraries, Build-time static code scanning for 30+ languages, Open-source license compliance tracking..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Runtime vulnerability detection in third-party libraries, Build-time static code scanning for 30+ languages, Open-source license compliance tracking.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox