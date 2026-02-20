Attestiv AI Content Detection Tools: Detects AI-generated & manipulated digital content including deepfakes. built by Attestiv. Core capabilities include AI-generated content detection, Deepfake detection, Digital media authenticity verification..

Contrails AI: AI-driven content moderation platform for detecting deepfakes and harmful content. built by Contrails AI. Core capabilities include Multi-modal detection across video, audio, images, and text, Deepfake detection, Harmful content classification and labeling..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.