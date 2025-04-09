Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API: API for monitoring identity theft across surface, deep, and dark web. built by Constella Intelligence. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web monitoring, Surface web monitoring, Account takeover detection..

DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.