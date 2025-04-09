Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Constella Intelligence. DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing identity risk across your entire threat surface will get the most from Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API; its coverage of surface, deep, and dark web monitoring plus 40+ data types caught 30+ languages of alerts means you're not blind to the channels where employee and customer credentials actually leak. The API detects account takeover and password exposure in real time, supporting NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring without requiring you to hire forensic researchers to parse dark web forums. This is overkill for small businesses with simple compliance needs or teams that only care about surface-layer phishing.
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
API for monitoring identity theft across surface, deep, and dark web
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
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Common questions about comparing Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API vs DeHashed for your digital risk protection needs.
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API: API for monitoring identity theft across surface, deep, and dark web. built by Constella Intelligence. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web monitoring, Surface web monitoring, Account takeover detection..
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API differentiates with Deep and dark web monitoring, Surface web monitoring, Account takeover detection. DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications.
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API is developed by Constella Intelligence. DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API and DeHashed serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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