ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning: External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include External deep attack surface scanning, Network host scanning, Web application analysis..

TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.