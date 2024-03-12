Development teams with sprawling open source dependencies need Confused to catch typosquatting and namespace confusion attacks before they land in production, since most SCA tools skip this supply chain angle entirely. The scanner checks four major repositories (Python, JavaScript, PHP, Maven) and costs nothing, making it a low-friction addition to your CI/CD pipeline. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include malicious package registration or if you're already using a paid SCA platform with its own namespace monitoring; Confused solves one specific problem well rather than replacing your existing composition analysis workflow.

Socket

Development teams and AppSec leads shipping npm or PyPI dependencies need Socket to catch malicious packages before they land in production, since it detects behavioral patterns like data exfiltration and RCE that static analysis misses. The tool's real-time blocking during the window before registry removal gives you protection when the threat is still live and most dangerous, and its coverage across GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment reflects actual supply chain hardening. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on compiled languages or Java ecosystems where your attack surface is fundamentally different.