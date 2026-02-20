Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Confused is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Development teams with sprawling open source dependencies need Confused to catch typosquatting and namespace confusion attacks before they land in production, since most SCA tools skip this supply chain angle entirely. The scanner checks four major repositories (Python, JavaScript, PHP, Maven) and costs nothing, making it a low-friction addition to your CI/CD pipeline. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include malicious package registration or if you're already using a paid SCA platform with its own namespace monitoring; Confused solves one specific problem well rather than replacing your existing composition analysis workflow.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
A dependency security scanner that identifies potential supply chain vulnerabilities by checking for available package namespace registrations across Python, JavaScript, PHP, and Maven repositories.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Confused for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Confused: A dependency security scanner that identifies potential supply chain vulnerabilities by checking for available package namespace registrations across Python, JavaScript, PHP, and Maven repositories..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Confused is open-source with 754 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Confused serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is Commercial while Confused is Free, Confused is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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