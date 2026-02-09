Confidential Agents: Confidential AI platform for deploying AI agents on sensitive data securely. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-level encryption for data protection during AI processing, Cryptographically verifiable data privacy and sovereignty, AI agent attestation for integrity and provenance verification..

Mirror Security VectaX: FHE-based encryption for AI models, vector databases, and RAG workflows. built by Mirror Security. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption for AI workloads, Encrypted vector database operations, Encrypted indexing and retrieval..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.