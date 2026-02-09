Confidential Agents for RAG: Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents..

Valarian ACRA AI: Private AI model hosting platform for on-premises deployment in secure environments. built by Valarian Technologies. Core capabilities include On-premises AI model deployment, Private LLM hosting without external API calls, Workspace-level isolation for AI workloads..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.