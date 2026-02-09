Confidential Agents for RAG: Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents..

Secretarium Klave for AI: Confidential computing platform for private, verifiable AI inference on sensitive data. built by Secretarium. Core capabilities include End-to-end data encryption from RAG to inference using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Private RAG with encrypted vector database, governance database, and mapping database, Cryptographic data provenance, versioning, and model lineage guarantees..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.