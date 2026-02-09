Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Confidential Agents for RAG is a commercial ai model security tool by OPAQUE. Secretarium Klave for AI is a commercial ai model security tool by Secretarium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying RAG and AI agents with sensitive customer or proprietary data will find Confidential Agents for RAG essential because hardware-enforced confidential computing eliminates the attack surface that application-layer encryption leaves open. The platform covers all three NIST data and platform security controls, meaning data stays encrypted in use, not just in transit and at rest. This is overkill for teams running non-sensitive workloads or those still experimenting with RAG in dev environments; the operational complexity and cost justify themselves only when data classification actually demands it.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying RAG systems on sensitive data will find real value in Secretarium Klave for AI because it guarantees data never leaves encrypted memory during inference, which is the only hard control that actually stops model training on confidential information. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS through hardware-backed TEE isolation and cryptographic data provenance, giving you verifiable lineage of what touched what. This is a narrow fit: if your AI workloads aren't handling regulated data or you're still evaluating whether you need confidential computing, you're overpaying for a specialist tool.
Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows
Confidential computing platform for private, verifiable AI inference on sensitive data.
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Common questions about comparing Confidential Agents for RAG vs Secretarium Klave for AI for your ai model security needs.
Confidential Agents for RAG: Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents..
Secretarium Klave for AI: Confidential computing platform for private, verifiable AI inference on sensitive data. built by Secretarium. Core capabilities include End-to-end data encryption from RAG to inference using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Private RAG with encrypted vector database, governance database, and mapping database, Cryptographic data provenance, versioning, and model lineage guarantees..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Confidential Agents for RAG differentiates with Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents. Secretarium Klave for AI differentiates with End-to-end data encryption from RAG to inference using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Private RAG with encrypted vector database, governance database, and mapping database, Cryptographic data provenance, versioning, and model lineage guarantees.
Confidential Agents for RAG is developed by OPAQUE. Secretarium Klave for AI is developed by Secretarium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Confidential Agents for RAG and Secretarium Klave for AI serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools, both cover RAG. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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