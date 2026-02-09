Confidential Agents for RAG: Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents..

LatticaAI: Privacy-preserving AI inference platform using Fully Homomorphic Encryption. built by LatticaAI. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) for AI inference, Browser-based data encryption, Encrypted AI model processing..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.