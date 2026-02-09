Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Confidential Agents for RAG is a commercial ai model security tool by OPAQUE. LatticaAI is a commercial ai model security tool by LatticaAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying RAG and AI agents with sensitive customer or proprietary data will find Confidential Agents for RAG essential because hardware-enforced confidential computing eliminates the attack surface that application-layer encryption leaves open. The platform covers all three NIST data and platform security controls, meaning data stays encrypted in use, not just in transit and at rest. This is overkill for teams running non-sensitive workloads or those still experimenting with RAG in dev environments; the operational complexity and cost justify themselves only when data classification actually demands it.
Mid-market and enterprise teams processing sensitive data through third-party AI services should evaluate LatticaAI if client-side encryption before cloud inference is a hard requirement. The platform encrypts data in the browser and processes it through Fully Homomorphic Encryption without decrypting on the vendor's infrastructure, addressing PR.DS data confidentiality concerns that standard cloud AI APIs cannot match. This is not the tool for teams comfortable with traditional encrypted-in-transit approaches or those needing sub-100ms inference latency; FHE's computational overhead is the tradeoff for true end-to-end privacy.
Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows
Privacy-preserving AI inference platform using Fully Homomorphic Encryption
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Common questions about comparing Confidential Agents for RAG vs LatticaAI for your ai model security needs.
Confidential Agents for RAG: Confidential computing platform for secure RAG and AI agent workflows. built by OPAQUE. Core capabilities include Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents..
LatticaAI: Privacy-preserving AI inference platform using Fully Homomorphic Encryption. built by LatticaAI. Core capabilities include Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) for AI inference, Browser-based data encryption, Encrypted AI model processing..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Confidential Agents for RAG differentiates with Hardware-enforced confidential computing, Encrypted data handling for AI workflows, Enterprise governance controls for AI agents. LatticaAI differentiates with Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) for AI inference, Browser-based data encryption, Encrypted AI model processing.
Confidential Agents for RAG is developed by OPAQUE. LatticaAI is developed by LatticaAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Confidential Agents for RAG and LatticaAI serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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