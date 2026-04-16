Confident Security: Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI/LLM deployments. built by Confident Security. Core capabilities include LLM guardrails for input/output policy enforcement, Prompt injection detection and blocking, AI data loss prevention..

Dynamo AI DynamoGuard: Real-time AI guardrails platform for detecting misuse, hallucinations & attacks. built by Dynamo AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language to policy translation for custom guardrails, Real-time hallucination detection, Jailbreak and prompt injection attack prevention..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.