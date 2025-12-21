Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

Dynamo AI DynamoGuard: Real-time AI guardrails platform for detecting misuse, hallucinations & attacks. built by Dynamo AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language to policy translation for custom guardrails, Real-time hallucination detection, Jailbreak and prompt injection attack prevention..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.