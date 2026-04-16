Confident Security: Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI/LLM deployments. built by Confident Security. Core capabilities include LLM guardrails for input/output policy enforcement, Prompt injection detection and blocking, AI data loss prevention..

Daxa.ai Proxima: AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI prompt and response data flows, Detection and redaction of PII and sensitive data, Policy enforcement for AI tool usage..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.