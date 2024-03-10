Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ConDroid is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Mend DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Android security teams with limited resources should use ConDroid to automate dynamic analysis of native and Java code without writing test cases or maintaining test infrastructure. The concolic execution engine drives code coverage systematically to reach specific paths, reducing the manual work that makes dynamic testing impractical for most mobile AppSec programs. Skip this if you need GUI testing, API fuzzing, or vulnerability remediation guidance; ConDroid finds execution paths, not exploit chains.
Teams shipping web applications and APIs who need runtime vulnerability detection without waiting for code review cycles will find Mend DAST's integration into active CI/CD pipelines the core strength here. The tool tests running applications directly rather than static artifacts, which catches logic flaws and configuration issues that SAST alone misses. Skip this if your primary concern is pre-deployment scanning or you need deep API fuzzing capabilities; Mend DAST excels at catching what's live, not preventing what might ship.
ConDroid is a concolic execution framework for Android applications that automates dynamic analysis by driving execution to specific code locations without manual interaction.
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing ConDroid vs Mend DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ConDroid: ConDroid is a concolic execution framework for Android applications that automates dynamic analysis by driving execution to specific code locations without manual interaction..
Mend DAST: Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ConDroid and Mend DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: ConDroid is Free while Mend DAST is Commercial, ConDroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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