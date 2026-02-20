Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect EASM Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Kaduu. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will see immediate value in Coinnect EASM Platform's dark web monitoring and third-party risk visibility, which catches exposed credentials and supply chain exposure that standard vulnerability scanners ignore. The platform maps directly to five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in NIS2 compliance reporting that removes friction for regulated organizations. Skip this if your attack surface is contained to a single cloud tenant or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Coinnect prioritizes discovery and triage over incident response workflows.
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown cloud storage buckets and exposed credentials will find real value in DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery because it actually monitors paste sites and URL shorteners where your data ends up, not just your registered assets. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with API integration into Splunk and Jira making it deployable alongside existing SOC workflows. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; DarknetSearch is discovery and notification only, which means you're buying a sensor for your blind spots, not a ticketing engine.
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.
Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures
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Common questions about comparing Coinnect EASM Platform vs DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery: Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery for domains, IP addresses, DNS records, and SSL certificates, Code repository monitoring for GitHub, Bitbucket, and SourceForge, Unsecured cloud storage monitoring across AWS S3, Google Cloud, Azure, and DigitalOcean..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect EASM Platform differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data. DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Passive asset discovery for domains, IP addresses, DNS records, and SSL certificates, Code repository monitoring for GitHub, Bitbucket, and SourceForge, Unsecured cloud storage monitoring across AWS S3, Google Cloud, Azure, and DigitalOcean.
Coinnect EASM Platform is developed by Coinnect. DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Kaduu. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect EASM Platform and DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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