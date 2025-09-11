Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cohesity FortKnox is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Commvault File Object and Archive is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams facing ransomware threats need FortKnox because its air-gapped virtual vault makes encrypted backups genuinely unreachable during active attacks, not just theoretically so. The immutable snapshots with retention locks address NIST PR.DS and RC.RP functions that most backup tools treat as afterthoughts, while integrated threat scanning before restore prevents you from recovering compromised data. Skip this if your organization can tolerate a longer recovery window; the isolation model trades some restore speed for the certainty that your backup tier stays isolated even when production infrastructure is already encrypted.
Commvault File Object and Archive
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl will get real value from Commvault File Object and Archive for its policy-driven ROT elimination and metadata-based search, which actually reduces archive storage costs instead of just moving the problem to cloud. The immutable storage architecture and granular audit trails address PR.DS and PR.AA requirements without requiring separate compliance bolt-ons. Skip this if your priority is incident recovery speed; the product excels at data lifecycle automation and cost control, not fast restoration workflows.
Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation
Cloud-based file, object, and archive management with compliance capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Cohesity FortKnox vs Commvault File Object and Archive for your backup as a service needs.
Cohesity FortKnox: Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Immutable snapshots, Virtual air-gapped isolation, Integrated anomaly detection..
Commvault File Object and Archive: Cloud-based file, object, and archive management with compliance capabilities. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Data modeling tools for archive volume and cost prediction, Dynamic dashboards for policy creation and analysis, Immutable and tamper-proof storage architecture..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cohesity FortKnox differentiates with Immutable snapshots, Virtual air-gapped isolation, Integrated anomaly detection. Commvault File Object and Archive differentiates with Data modeling tools for archive volume and cost prediction, Dynamic dashboards for policy creation and analysis, Immutable and tamper-proof storage architecture.
Cohesity FortKnox is developed by Cohesity. Commvault File Object and Archive is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cohesity FortKnox integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Cohesity DataProtect, NetBackup. Commvault File Object and Archive integrates with AWS, Azure, OCI, NetApp E-Series, Dell EMC Isilon and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cohesity FortKnox and Commvault File Object and Archive serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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