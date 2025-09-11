Cohesity FortKnox: Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Immutable snapshots, Virtual air-gapped isolation, Integrated anomaly detection..

Commvault File Object and Archive: Cloud-based file, object, and archive management with compliance capabilities. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Data modeling tools for archive volume and cost prediction, Dynamic dashboards for policy creation and analysis, Immutable and tamper-proof storage architecture..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.