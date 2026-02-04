Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault File Object and Archive is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
Commvault File Object and Archive
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl will get real value from Commvault File Object and Archive for its policy-driven ROT elimination and metadata-based search, which actually reduces archive storage costs instead of just moving the problem to cloud. The immutable storage architecture and granular audit trails address PR.DS and PR.AA requirements without requiring separate compliance bolt-ons. Skip this if your priority is incident recovery speed; the product excels at data lifecycle automation and cost control, not fast restoration workflows.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Cloud-based file, object, and archive management with compliance capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs Commvault File Object and Archive for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
Commvault File Object and Archive: Cloud-based file, object, and archive management with compliance capabilities. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Data modeling tools for archive volume and cost prediction, Dynamic dashboards for policy creation and analysis, Immutable and tamper-proof storage architecture..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. Commvault File Object and Archive differentiates with Data modeling tools for archive volume and cost prediction, Dynamic dashboards for policy creation and analysis, Immutable and tamper-proof storage architecture.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault File Object and Archive is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 integrates with Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, Backblaze. Commvault File Object and Archive integrates with AWS, Azure, OCI, NetApp E-Series, Dell EMC Isilon and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and Commvault File Object and Archive serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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