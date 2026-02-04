Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..

Commvault File Object and Archive: Cloud-based file, object, and archive management with compliance capabilities. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Data modeling tools for archive volume and cost prediction, Dynamic dashboards for policy creation and analysis, Immutable and tamper-proof storage architecture..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.