Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Cohesity FortKnox is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up Azure workloads will benefit most from Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure because it lets you retain encryption keys and control backup location rather than surrendering both to Microsoft, which matters when compliance or data sovereignty are non-negotiable. The tool implements the 3-2-1 rule with immutable snapshots and AES-256 encryption across Azure, S3, and Wasabi, giving you genuine air-gapped copies outside your primary environment. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to manage a separate backup appliance; Ahsay requires more hands-on administration than native Azure backup, and that overhead only pays off when you're protecting critical workloads that justify the control premium.
Mid-market and enterprise teams facing ransomware threats need FortKnox because its air-gapped virtual vault makes encrypted backups genuinely unreachable during active attacks, not just theoretically so. The immutable snapshots with retention locks address NIST PR.DS and RC.RP functions that most backup tools treat as afterthoughts, while integrated threat scanning before restore prevents you from recovering compromised data. Skip this if your organization can tolerate a longer recovery window; the isolation model trades some restore speed for the certainty that your backup tier stays isolated even when production infrastructure is already encrypted.
Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control
Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure vs Cohesity FortKnox for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure: Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication..
Cohesity FortKnox: Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Immutable snapshots, Virtual air-gapped isolation, Integrated anomaly detection..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure differentiates with Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication. Cohesity FortKnox differentiates with Immutable snapshots, Virtual air-gapped isolation, Integrated anomaly detection.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Cohesity FortKnox is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure integrates with Microsoft Azure, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Wasabi, Backblaze. Cohesity FortKnox integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Cohesity DataProtect, NetBackup. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure and Cohesity FortKnox serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox