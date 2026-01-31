Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler
Mobile app security teams doing Android threat analysis or code review will move faster with Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler because it regenerates R references during decompilation, eliminating the manual remapping that turns a 30-minute review into three hours. The 688 GitHub stars reflect active use in both defensive security and red team workflows. Skip this if you need a GUI-driven tool with integrated SAST or if your threat model includes obfuscated third-party SDKs, since Easy-as-pie focuses narrowly on decompilation output quality rather than semantic code analysis.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references.
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler: One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is open-source with 688 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Codified Security Platform is Commercial while Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is Free, Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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