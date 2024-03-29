Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler
Mobile app security teams doing Android threat analysis or code review will move faster with Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler because it regenerates R references during decompilation, eliminating the manual remapping that turns a 30-minute review into three hours. The 688 GitHub stars reflect active use in both defensive security and red team workflows. Skip this if you need a GUI-driven tool with integrated SAST or if your threat model includes obfuscated third-party SDKs, since Easy-as-pie focuses narrowly on decompilation output quality rather than semantic code analysis.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler: One stop shop for decompiling Android apps with a focus on regenerating R references..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler is open-source with 688 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and Easy-as-pie Android Decompiler serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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