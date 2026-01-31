Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. dexmod is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Android security researchers and red teamers who need to reverse-engineer and modify DEX bytecode will find dexmod invaluable; it does one thing,patching Dalvik bytecode for analysis,better than the fragmented alternatives of hand-editing or proprietary decompilers. The 63 GitHub stars underscore active use in the security community, and the free, open-source model means you inspect the patching logic yourself rather than trusting a black box. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or automated compliance scanning; dexmod is a command-line tool for practitioners who read bytecode, not for security programs that outsource Android testing to vendors.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
A Python tool for patching Dalvik bytecode in DEX files and assisting in Android application analysis
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs dexmod for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
dexmod: A Python tool for patching Dalvik bytecode in DEX files and assisting in Android application analysis..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform and dexmod serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Codified Security Platform is Commercial while dexmod is Free, dexmod is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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