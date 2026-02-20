Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. dexmod is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Android security researchers and red teamers who need to reverse-engineer and modify DEX bytecode will find dexmod invaluable; it does one thing,patching Dalvik bytecode for analysis,better than the fragmented alternatives of hand-editing or proprietary decompilers. The 63 GitHub stars underscore active use in the security community, and the free, open-source model means you inspect the patching logic yourself rather than trusting a black box. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or automated compliance scanning; dexmod is a command-line tool for practitioners who read bytecode, not for security programs that outsource Android testing to vendors.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
A Python tool for patching Dalvik bytecode in DEX files and assisting in Android application analysis
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs dexmod for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
dexmod: A Python tool for patching Dalvik bytecode in DEX files and assisting in Android application analysis..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile and dexmod serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while dexmod is Free, dexmod is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox