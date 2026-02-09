CodeSecure: Static analysis tool for C/C++ and enterprise languages, now part of AdaCore. built by AdaCore. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for C/C++ and enterprise languages, Security vulnerability detection, Code quality analysis..

TrustInSoft: Formal verification tools & services for C/Rust software security & safety. built by TrustInSoft. Core capabilities include Formal verification of C code using mathematical proof techniques, Rust code analysis services, Undefined behavior detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.