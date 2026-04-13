Enterprise and mid-market teams shipping safety-critical C or Rust code will find real value in TrustInSoft's formal verification approach, which catches undefined behavior and memory bugs that standard SAST tools miss entirely. The tool backs this with compliance support for AUTOSAR and ISO 26262, plus expert consulting that actually accelerates your remediation cycle rather than just flagging issues. This is not for teams looking for a lightweight, fast-turnaround scanner; formal verification is expensive in compute and requires developer buy-in, so it works best when integrated into a deliberate secure development program rather than bolted on as afterthought compliance tooling.