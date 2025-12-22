Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. CodeSecure is a commercial static application security testing tool by AdaCore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Enterprise teams building safety-critical C/C++ systems need CodeSecure for its integration with Ada-based development workflows, where static analysis tied directly to your compiler toolchain catches memory safety bugs before they reach production. AdaCore's focus on languages used in aviation, automotive, and defense means the rule set is tuned for vulnerabilities that generic SAST tools miss in those domains. Skip this if your codebase is primarily Java, Python, or JavaScript; CodeSecure's strength in compiled languages becomes a liability when your engineering org spans multiple language families.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
Static analysis tool for C/C++ and enterprise languages, now part of AdaCore
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs CodeSecure for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
CodeSecure: Static analysis tool for C/C++ and enterprise languages, now part of AdaCore. built by AdaCore. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for C/C++ and enterprise languages, Security vulnerability detection, Code quality analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. CodeSecure differentiates with Static code analysis for C/C++ and enterprise languages, Security vulnerability detection, Code quality analysis.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. CodeSecure is developed by AdaCore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and CodeSecure serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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