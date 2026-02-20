CODA Intelligence Footprint: ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud. built by CODA Intelligence. Core capabilities include Complete asset inventory including rogue assets, devices, applications, and cloud workloads, Coverage across on-premises and cloud workloads, Internal and external attack surface visibility..

Encore: ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility. built by Encore. Core capabilities include Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for internal asset visibility, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for internet-facing asset discovery, Coverage gap identification across security tools..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.