Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CODA Intelligence Footprint is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CODA Intelligence. Encore is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Encore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and rogue cloud assets will see immediate ROI from CODA Intelligence Footprint because it finds what you don't know exists, across on-premises and cloud environments without requiring agents everywhere. The agentless deployment option and dual blackbox/whitebox assessment modes mean you can start mapping your actual attack surface in weeks, not months of prerequisites. Skip this if your priority is compliance automation over discovery; CODA's strength is asset visibility and risk assessment rather than the continuous monitoring and remediation workflows that larger security operations lean on.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to correlate internal asset gaps with external-facing exposure will find real value in Encore's dual CAASM-EASM approach. The platform maps unmapped assets across both sides of your perimeter, then flags which security tools are misconfigured or creating blind spots, which directly addresses the ID.AM and ID.RA gaps most organizations can't articulate. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises infrastructure or expect vendor support at the scale of a 500-person firm; Encore's six-person team means your implementation hinges on API maturity and self-service capability.
ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud.
ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing CODA Intelligence Footprint vs Encore for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
CODA Intelligence Footprint: ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud. built by CODA Intelligence. Core capabilities include Complete asset inventory including rogue assets, devices, applications, and cloud workloads, Coverage across on-premises and cloud workloads, Internal and external attack surface visibility..
Encore: ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility. built by Encore. Core capabilities include Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for internal asset visibility, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for internet-facing asset discovery, Coverage gap identification across security tools..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CODA Intelligence Footprint differentiates with Complete asset inventory including rogue assets, devices, applications, and cloud workloads, Coverage across on-premises and cloud workloads, Internal and external attack surface visibility. Encore differentiates with Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for internal asset visibility, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for internet-facing asset discovery, Coverage gap identification across security tools.
CODA Intelligence Footprint is developed by CODA Intelligence. Encore is developed by Encore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CODA Intelligence Footprint and Encore serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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