Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. CODA Intelligence Footprint is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CODA Intelligence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and rogue cloud assets will see immediate ROI from CODA Intelligence Footprint because it finds what you don't know exists, across on-premises and cloud environments without requiring agents everywhere. The agentless deployment option and dual blackbox/whitebox assessment modes mean you can start mapping your actual attack surface in weeks, not months of prerequisites. Skip this if your priority is compliance automation over discovery; CODA's strength is asset visibility and risk assessment rather than the continuous monitoring and remediation workflows that larger security operations lean on.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs CODA Intelligence Footprint for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
CODA Intelligence Footprint: ASM tool providing full attack surface visibility across on-prem & cloud. built by CODA Intelligence. Core capabilities include Complete asset inventory including rogue assets, devices, applications, and cloud workloads, Coverage across on-premises and cloud workloads, Internal and external attack surface visibility..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). CODA Intelligence Footprint differentiates with Complete asset inventory including rogue assets, devices, applications, and cloud workloads, Coverage across on-premises and cloud workloads, Internal and external attack surface visibility.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. CODA Intelligence Footprint is developed by CODA Intelligence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and CODA Intelligence Footprint serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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