Teams responsible for closing the secure coding gap in developers should pick CMD+CTRL Base Camp for its 125+ guided labs that force hands-on practice instead of passive video consumption. The platform covers 11 distinct cyber range environments and aligns training to OWASP, NIST, PCI, and CWE standards, meaning your compliance audit won't require separate tooling. Skip this if your developers need real-time IDE integration or if you expect the tool to automatically detect and remediate vulnerable code in production; Base Camp trains people, not infrastructure.

Security Compass Application Security Training

Development teams building secure code habits from day one should use Security Compass Application Security Training for its role-based curriculum that actually maps to what developers write, not generic security theater. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and runs on cloud infrastructure that scales from startups to enterprises without forced redesigns. Skip this if your developers already have hands-on lab experience baked into your SDLC or if you need a tool that also scans code; Security Compass trains people, not binaries.