Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp is a commercial secure code training tool by CMD+CTRL Security. Security Compass Application Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Security Compass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams responsible for closing the secure coding gap in developers should pick CMD+CTRL Base Camp for its 125+ guided labs that force hands-on practice instead of passive video consumption. The platform covers 11 distinct cyber range environments and aligns training to OWASP, NIST, PCI, and CWE standards, meaning your compliance audit won't require separate tooling. Skip this if your developers need real-time IDE integration or if you expect the tool to automatically detect and remediate vulnerable code in production; Base Camp trains people, not infrastructure.
Security Compass Application Security Training
Development teams building secure code habits from day one should use Security Compass Application Security Training for its role-based curriculum that actually maps to what developers write, not generic security theater. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and runs on cloud infrastructure that scales from startups to enterprises without forced redesigns. Skip this if your developers already have hands-on lab experience baked into your SDLC or if you need a tool that also scans code; Security Compass trains people, not binaries.
Skills development platform for secure software development training
A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements.
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Common questions about comparing CMD+CTRL Base Camp vs Security Compass Application Security Training for your secure code training needs.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp: Skills development platform for secure software development training. built by CMD+CTRL Security. Core capabilities include Role-based training paths for SDLC roles, 250+ courses covering multiple languages and frameworks, 125+ guided practical labs..
Security Compass Application Security Training: A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements. built by Security Compass..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp is developed by CMD+CTRL Security. Security Compass Application Security Training is developed by Security Compass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp and Security Compass Application Security Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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