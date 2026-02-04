CMD+CTRL Base Camp

Teams responsible for closing the secure coding gap in developers should pick CMD+CTRL Base Camp for its 125+ guided labs that force hands-on practice instead of passive video consumption. The platform covers 11 distinct cyber range environments and aligns training to OWASP, NIST, PCI, and CWE standards, meaning your compliance audit won't require separate tooling. Skip this if your developers need real-time IDE integration or if you expect the tool to automatically detect and remediate vulnerable code in production; Base Camp trains people, not infrastructure.