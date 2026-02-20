Clover Platform: AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle. built by Clover Security. Core capabilities include Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements..

Web Application Penetration Testing​: Real-world web app testing to uncover logic flaws, access gaps, and hidden risks. built by Peneto Labs..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.