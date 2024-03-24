CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..

Prowler: Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.