Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudSploit by Aqua is a free cloud security posture management tool. Prowler is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a tight budget should reach for CloudSploit by Aqua first; its open-source model and zero licensing cost let you run continuous compliance scanning across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub without vendor lock-in or procurement delays. The 3,716 GitHub stars and active community maintenance prove this isn't abandoned freeware. Skip this if you need managed remediation, custom policies for niche frameworks, or a vendor backing SLAs; CloudSploit prioritizes detection breadth over hands-off response and assumes your team will handle triage and fixes internally.
Teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a budget should start with Prowler because it catches configuration drift and compliance gaps across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes without vendor lock-in or licensing costs. The 12,000-plus GitHub stars reflect active community contributions that keep compliance checks current; AWS CIS Foundations and PCI DSS mappings are particularly mature. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on active threats or CSPM + vulnerability management bundled together; Prowler excels at posture assessment but won't replace your runtime detection layer.
CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms.
Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments.
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Common questions about comparing CloudSploit by Aqua vs Prowler for your cloud security posture management needs.
CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..
Prowler: Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudSploit by Aqua is open-source with 3,716 GitHub stars. Prowler is open-source with 12,074 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudSploit by Aqua and Prowler serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, GCP, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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