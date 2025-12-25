Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by AlgoSec. CloudSploit by Aqua is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously will find value in AlgoSec Cloud's breadth of asset discovery; it scans 60+ cloud service types and generates 600+ misconfiguration alerts tied directly to CIS Benchmarks, which cuts through the noise of generic findings. The continuous compliance monitoring for PCI-DSS and HIPAA makes it useful for regulated workloads, and real-time scanning keeps pace with infrastructure changes. Skip this if you need deep remediation automation or tight ITSM workflows beyond the Jira integration; AlgoSec prioritizes detection and risk ranking over closing the loop on fixes.
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a tight budget should reach for CloudSploit by Aqua first; its open-source model and zero licensing cost let you run continuous compliance scanning across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub without vendor lock-in or procurement delays. The 3,716 GitHub stars and active community maintenance prove this isn't abandoned freeware. Skip this if you need managed remediation, custom policies for niche frameworks, or a vendor backing SLAs; CloudSploit prioritizes detection breadth over hands-off response and assumes your team will handle triage and fixes internally.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) vs CloudSploit by Aqua for your cloud security posture management needs.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..
CloudSploit by Aqua: CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is developed by AlgoSec. CloudSploit by Aqua is open-source with 3,716 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) and CloudSploit by Aqua serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, GCP, AWS. Key differences: AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is Commercial while CloudSploit by Aqua is Free, CloudSploit by Aqua is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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