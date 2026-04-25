Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..

Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain: Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.