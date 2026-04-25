Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudsmith is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cloudsmith. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain
Development teams shipping code through npm and PyPI pipelines need Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain primarily for its Package Firewall, which stops malicious and typo-squatted dependencies before they enter your build, not after scanning finds them. The tool maps your complete dependency tree including transitive vulnerabilities and enforces policies directly in CI/CD, addressing the GV.SC supply chain risk management function that most vulnerability scanners skip entirely. Skip this if you're still operating without automated dependency monitoring or if your codebase relies heavily on private registries and language ecosystems beyond npm and PyPI; you'll outgrow the package registry coverage quickly.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
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Common questions about comparing Cloudsmith vs Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
Cloudsmith: Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform. built by Cloudsmith. Core capabilities include Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows..
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain: Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudsmith differentiates with Vulnerability and malware scanning for packages, Policy management using OPA Rego syntax, Package quarantine and promotion workflows. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain differentiates with Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance.
Cloudsmith is developed by Cloudsmith. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudsmith integrates with Bitbucket CI/CD, Buildkite, GitHub Actions, Terraform Provider, Docker and 5 more. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain integrates with npm, PyPI. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cloudsmith and Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, Package Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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