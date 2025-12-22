Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain
Development teams shipping code through npm and PyPI pipelines need Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain primarily for its Package Firewall, which stops malicious and typo-squatted dependencies before they enter your build, not after scanning finds them. The tool maps your complete dependency tree including transitive vulnerabilities and enforces policies directly in CI/CD, addressing the GV.SC supply chain risk management function that most vulnerability scanners skip entirely. Skip this if you're still operating without automated dependency monitoring or if your codebase relies heavily on private registries and language ecosystems beyond npm and PyPI; you'll outgrow the package registry coverage quickly.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain: Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain differentiates with Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, GitLab, npm and 2 more. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain integrates with npm, PyPI. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Package Security, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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