Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudSEK SVigil is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CloudSEK. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will get the most from CloudSEK SVigil for its ability to surface brand abuse, credential leaks, and phishing campaigns across channels you're not actively monitoring. The platform maps to all four NIST CSF 2.0 risk assessment and continuous monitoring functions, with particular strength in external attack surface visibility where most teams have blind spots. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or post-breach forensics; SVigil is built for early warning, not remediation workflows.
Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
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Common questions about comparing CloudSEK SVigil vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
CloudSEK SVigil: Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include Digital channel threat monitoring, External attack surface visibility, Brand abuse detection..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudSEK SVigil differentiates with Digital channel threat monitoring, External attack surface visibility, Brand abuse detection. PhishEye differentiates with AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts.
CloudSEK SVigil is developed by CloudSEK. PhishEye is developed by PhishEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudSEK SVigil and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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