Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CloudSEK. Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and undocumented digital assets need CloudSEK Attack Surface Management because it finds what you don't know you're exposing, not just monitors what you already cataloged. The platform maps NIST ID.AM asset management by discovering external-facing infrastructure across cloud, DNS, and third-party integrations that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. Skip this if your attack surface is already fully inventoried or you're looking for a replacement for your existing ASM tool; CloudSEK excels at the discovery phase and is less differentiated once baseline assets are known.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
External attack surface management platform for discovering digital assets
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
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Common questions about comparing CloudSEK Attack Surface Management vs Cyber Exposure Manager for your external attack surface management needs.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for discovering digital assets. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery, Digital asset monitoring, Security exposure identification..
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management differentiates with External attack surface discovery, Digital asset monitoring, Security exposure identification. Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management is developed by CloudSEK. Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management and Cyber Exposure Manager serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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