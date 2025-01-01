CloudSEK Attack Surface Management

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and undocumented digital assets need CloudSEK Attack Surface Management because it finds what you don't know you're exposing, not just monitors what you already cataloged. The platform maps NIST ID.AM asset management by discovering external-facing infrastructure across cloud, DNS, and third-party integrations that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. Skip this if your attack surface is already fully inventoried or you're looking for a replacement for your existing ASM tool; CloudSEK excels at the discovery phase and is less differentiated once baseline assets are known.