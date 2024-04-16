Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudScraper is a free external attack surface management tool. S3BucketList is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting exposed cloud storage misconfigurations will move fastest with CloudScraper because it's free and requires no credentials to enumerate S3, Azure blob, and DigitalOcean resources across your attack surface. The 529 GitHub stars reflect active community use, and the zero-friction deployment means you can scan for leaky buckets in minutes rather than weeks of procurement. Skip this if you need ongoing monitoring or remediation workflows; CloudScraper is a reconnaissance tool, not a compliance engine.
Security teams hunting for exposed S3 buckets during reconnaissance will find S3BucketList useful for its passive discovery approach; the Chrome extension catches bucket references embedded in web traffic that traditional scanners miss entirely. With 124 GitHub stars and zero setup friction, it's practical for small AppSec or cloud security teams that need quick surface-level visibility without deploying infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; S3BucketList is a lightweight reconnaissance aid, not a replacement for cloud posture management tools.
CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments.
A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites.
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Common questions about comparing CloudScraper vs S3BucketList for your external attack surface management needs.
CloudScraper: CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments..
S3BucketList: A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudScraper is open-source with 529 GitHub stars. S3BucketList is open-source with 124 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudScraper and S3BucketList serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Enumeration, Reconnaissance, S3. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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