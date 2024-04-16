CloudScraper

Security teams hunting exposed cloud storage misconfigurations will move fastest with CloudScraper because it's free and requires no credentials to enumerate S3, Azure blob, and DigitalOcean resources across your attack surface. The 529 GitHub stars reflect active community use, and the zero-friction deployment means you can scan for leaky buckets in minutes rather than weeks of procurement. Skip this if you need ongoing monitoring or remediation workflows; CloudScraper is a reconnaissance tool, not a compliance engine.